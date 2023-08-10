Inflation as Banquo’s ghost: It’s back to haunt RBI’s policy panel

In that sense, the just-concluded meeting of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) MPC was an exception to the rule. It was a relatively open-and-shut case, with markets unanimous that the MPC would opt for the status quo. Even so, there was just that soupçon of uncertainty up to the moment of Governor Shaktikanta Das’s statement on Thursday morning, confirming that yes, markets had called it right: The policy—or repo—rate, at which RBI infuses liquidity into the system, has been kept unchanged at 6.5% for the third successive time. So has the stance, ‘focused on withdrawal of accommodation.’