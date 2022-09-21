Rising inflation could singe India – not just West4 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:06 AM IST
Global efforts to treat elevated prices are set to slow economic growth down and create adverse conditions for all economies
The threat was always there. A smooth escape from a raging fire is never easy. Since the spring of 2020, plenty of cheap money has been poured in to douse the pandemic fire. The historical record of the global recovery from the 2008 financial crisis suggested it was a safe option. However, some of the assumptions went wrong this time.