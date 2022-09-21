Rising inflation could singe India – not just West

As the pandemic constraints eased, the Indian economy rebounded. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.7% in real terms in 2021-22, after a contraction of 6.6% a year earlier. But this was not a spectacular rebound; many used to believe India can grow 8-9% sustainably for years. The rebound on the back of such a severe contraction should have been higher. Now, with several major trading partners expected to enter a recession, India will feel the heat. The country’s exports will slow down both in volume and value. In value terms, exports of goods grew by 45% in 2021-22 to $422 billion, while services exports, led by information technology, rose by 23% to $254 billion. Preliminary trade data for August suggests merchandise export growth has been tapering off. The recession in the West would lower Indian tech companies’ earnings and result in cost-cutting measures. Job growth will slow down.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}