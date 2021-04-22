Inflation could get in the way of our economic recovery this year

Another factor that might make this year’s recovery difficult is the spectre of rising inflation. Despite the fact that our economy is yet to fully recover, and demand continues to remain low, the past three months have seen a consistent rise in price levels. Unlike previous episodes of inflation, this time it is only partly driven by rising domestic food prices. It is largely driven by a rise in core inflation. As predicted by the Reserve Bank of India, inflation could stay elevated for quite some time this year. Some of this is because of global commodity price trends, which have turned sharply upwards, of late. In March, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) food price index rose for its tenth consecutive month, with the index at its highest level since June 2014. This increase, driven by edible oils, meat and dairy products, is also reflected in domestic prices. While overall inflation has risen in the last three months on the back of urban price inflation, at 6.52% in March, overall retail inflation is also creeping up, with our March figure at 5.5%. As with the international trend, our cereal prices have declined along with a fall in fruit and vegetable inflation, but edible oil inflation is at 25% and pulses inflation at 13%.