Inflation, deficits and rising bond yields: Why markets no longer seem to trust central banks to steer the economy
Summary
Bond yields are rising even as central banks cut rates, a sign investors see global growth floundering. As bond markets chart their own course detached from policy signals, central banks should ask what these moves really mean for monetary policy and their own credibility.
There are perhaps as many answers to the question of what explains the growing disconnect between central bank actions and long-term bond yields, as there are economists and market players.
