Inflation demands fiscal more than monetary action

The reduction in the reverse repo rate to 3.35% in March 2020, which was the lower bound earlier, had constituted further loosening of monetary policy after RBI’s rate-setting panel reduced its policy rate at the onset of the pandemic. Last month, the panel upped that rate to 4.40% from 4%, even as the SDF rate was revised to 4.15% from 3.75% in April. This means monetary policy was tightened considerably in two ways, together. The two changes could have a differing immediate impact. After the panel sets a policy rate, RBI undertakes sales or purchases of government bonds to bring the weighted average of the call-money market rate in line with that policy rate. When the corridor changes, it alters the opportunity cost of funds kept with RBI. If the corridor shifts downwards, or if the lower-bound SDF rate were to decline, banks would be less inclined to keep extra funds with RBI, for that would pay too little, and would instead go in search of better returns, which ups demand for short-term securities, thus raising their prices and lowering yields. For example, after RBI reduced the lower bound of its corridor in March 2020, it not only affected rates of return on short-term government bonds but also that on commercial paper. Given the limited transmission of policy rate changes, corridor moments could arguably have better and more direct transmission.

