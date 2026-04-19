Economists often talk of ‘inflationary expectations’ and one may be left wondering what these mean. In essence, the argument goes that present inflation is not relevant as this has already been witnessed.
Inflation expectations: What are these and do they really play a role in India’s economy?
SummaryWhat households and businesses foresee of price levels usually differs from what India’s retail gauge shows. Whether perceptions actually feed inflation is another question. On the whole, the concept may have a theoretical basis, but remains fuzzy.
Economists often talk of ‘inflationary expectations’ and one may be left wondering what these mean. In essence, the argument goes that present inflation is not relevant as this has already been witnessed.
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