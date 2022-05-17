Just as an uptick in demand had started to fuel a global growth recovery, there seems to be a counter current by way of increased prices due to supply shocks. Too frequent supply disruptions in the last couple of years, first by pandemic lockdowns and now due to the Russia -Ukraine war, have led to uncertainty over output and prices, especially in emerging economies. In the early phase of the pandemic, these were considered transitory in nature. However, these shocks have resulted in disequilibria between demand and supply and started to exhibit persistent effects. As the aggregate demand curve started to move to the right in many economies, the aggregate supply curve has started moving left, driving prices further up. The supply shocks-induced price increases have been for the same or even lower levels of demand in some economies. This has hampered the pace of the global growth recovery.

Industrial producer prices in the EU in February 2022, compared with February 2021, increased by 83.6% in the energy sector, by 21.1% for intermediate goods, by 7.7% for durable consumer goods, by 7.4% for non-durable consumer goods and by 6.0% for capital goods. Prices across all industry excluding energy increased by 12.5%. Industrial producer prices increased in all EU member states, with the highest yearly increases being registered in Ireland (+63.4%), Romania (+57.7%) and Denmark (+53.8%). In the US, the index for processed goods for intermediate demand increased 2.1% in March after rising 1.5% in February. Over 60% of the broad-based advance in March can be attributed to prices for processed energy goods, which moved up 6.4%. A major factor in the March increase in processed goods prices for intermediate demand was the index for jet fuel, which jumped 23%. Prices of diesel fuel, industrial chemicals, non-ferrous metals and gasoline also advanced. Inflation in Latin America’s largest economies Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru (the LA5) is the highest in 15 years. The increase in inflation was initially driven by surging food and energy prices but became broader.

Against this backdrop, India’s industrial economy is faced with the risk of shortages and price increases of intermediate inputs. First, we have an unexpected situation in terms of coal availability to power stations for the summer and rainy season to come. The Indian Railways has been fire-fighting to avoid the possibility of exhausting its rake availability capacity. Coal India Ltd and the Railways are operating at record levels to ensure adequate inventory build-up at power plants. Coal stocks were at 39% of the normative level in April. The Railways has improved its wagon turnaround (WTR) time by 16% between last September and this February, and is making efforts to improve it further. Lower WTR would mean more wagons being available in a shorter period. It is also expected that the prices of imported coal might increase by 45-55% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2022-23 due to supply disruptions following the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russia remains a key supplier of coal in the seaborne delivery market. As rake availability would increase gradually through an acquisition programme launched by the Indian Railways, the situation may ease, but with a time lag and the looming threat of spiralling prices.

Apart from coal, a surge in raw material prices has forced steel companies to increase prices. Their price hike in April comes after two successive months of hikes. Top private sector steelmakers have increased prices of hot rolled coil—a benchmark for flat steel—by ₹4,000-5,000 a tonne. Raw input prices for steel production had been on the rise for some time before the sudden spike caused by the war waged by Russia on Ukraine. This cost push from production inputs would impose an adjustment lag for both producers and buyers, and is likely to remain in the system for some more time.

As with steel, cement prices have also shown an uptick in March. This rise in prices is intended to help cement companies partially offset the impact of higher input costs at a time when demand for the product is improving. The pan-India average cement price rose by over 10% in March 2022 on a month-on-month basis. It went up by 11% on a year-on-year comparison.

The current increase in prices and supply bottlenecks could have short-term impacts on the growth of emerging economies, as inflation is not neutral and does not favour rapid economic expansion. There is ample cross-country empirical evidence to show the existence of a negative correlation between inflation and growth. Further, there will be wage pressures and indexation practices such as contracts that adjust their terms automatically with inflation, which can push up prices further. In addition to this, there is the investment channel, as inflation not only reduces the level of business investment, but also the efficiency with which productive factors are put to use, leading to growth contractions.

To complicate matters, there’s little that central banks can do about this phase of inflation, caused as it is predominantly by supply-side factors. The argument that they must hike policy rates to control inflation induced by demand-side factors does not work in the current context. Interest rates are a cost themselves. Hence, hiking them bears the risk of worsening inflation and impeding supply. There are limits to how much interest rates can be tinkered with and critics of central banks need to realize that there is some rationale for being “behind the curve".

These are the author’s personal views.

M. Suresh Babu is advisor to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and professor of economics at IIT Madras