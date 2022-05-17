Inflation has jeopardized a global economic recovery

Against this backdrop, India’s industrial economy is faced with the risk of shortages and price increases of intermediate inputs. First, we have an unexpected situation in terms of coal availability to power stations for the summer and rainy season to come. The Indian Railways has been fire-fighting to avoid the possibility of exhausting its rake availability capacity. Coal India Ltd and the Railways are operating at record levels to ensure adequate inventory build-up at power plants. Coal stocks were at 39% of the normative level in April. The Railways has improved its wagon turnaround (WTR) time by 16% between last September and this February, and is making efforts to improve it further. Lower WTR would mean more wagons being available in a shorter period. It is also expected that the prices of imported coal might increase by 45-55% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter of 2022-23 due to supply disruptions following the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russia remains a key supplier of coal in the seaborne delivery market. As rake availability would increase gradually through an acquisition programme launched by the Indian Railways, the situation may ease, but with a time lag and the looming threat of spiralling prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}