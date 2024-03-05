Inflation has played a starring role in India's 2023-24 growth
Summary
- This fiscal year’s GDP deflator of 1.5% marks a drop from 7.2% in 2022-23 and contrasts with high CPI inflation. We may need to revise our price gauges—but for truth reflection, not bias confirmation.
The Indian economy is growing from strength to strength, going by the most recent GDP data released by the statistics ministry. India’s growth rate is likely to have accelerated from 7% in 2022-23 to 7.6% in the current fiscal year ending on 31 March. This pace is all the more remarkable given that much of the advanced world is struggling to either stave off recession or wring inflation out of their economies by squeezing growth. However, India’s rapid rate of growth depends on inflation being a strikingly low 1.5%, the GDP deflator for 2023-24. This needs a closer look.