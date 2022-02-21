Inflation has started to rewrite the rules of investment

More recent examples would also show that equities are hurt when bond yields rise in response to higher inflation or the expectation that higher inflation will lead to a tightening of monetary policy. Even most of the much-touted technology and growth stocks aren’t immune to an increase in long-term interest rates, because these are ‘long-duration’ (bit.ly/3JF01DR) assets whose dividends lie far further in the future, making them more sensitive to a higher discount factor (long-term bond yields). In September 2021, when ten-year Treasury yields rose (bit.ly/3LMNpMI) a mere 22 basis points, stocks fell by 5-7% (and the fall was greater in the tech-heavy Nasdaq than in the S&P 500). This pattern has extended into 2022. A modest 30-basis-point increase (on.mktw.net/36hbWcr) in bond yields has triggered a correction (when total market capitalization falls by at least 10%) in the Nasdaq and a near-correction in the S&P 500. If inflation were to remain well above the US Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%—even if it falls modestly from its current high levels—long-term bond yields would go much higher and equity prices could end up in a bear zone (a fall of 20% or more).