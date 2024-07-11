Climate shocks, India’s K-shaped inflation and interest rate easing
Summary
- Shocks like climate change and the pandemic aren’t just driving up variance in growth but also making price levels diverge.
While India’s ‘K-shaped’ growth recovery debate has been raging for a while, many may have missed similar dynamics playing out in inflation. In fact, the same shocks that are driving up the variance in growth, like the pandemic and climate change, and hurting some groups more than others, are also likely driving the variance in prices.