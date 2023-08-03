When it comes to the US’s creditworthiness, much has been made about politicians’ recent brinkmanship around the debt ceiling and the consequent erosion of “confidence in fiscal management," as Fitch Ratings put it in its downgrade of the US from AAA to AA+. But attention should also be paid to the role of inflation, which has returned after a long hibernation, piercing naive notions of America’s absence of risk.

The Fitch downgrade was the first since Standard & Poor’s took a similar step in 2011. Back then, thought leaders like Warren Buffett and Alan Greenspan rushed to America’s defence, pointing out the absurdity of US credit risk. “In Omaha, the US is still AAA," Buffett said, citing its ability to print money at will. “In fact, if there were a AAAA rating, I’d give the US that." Greenspan put it this way: “The United States can pay any debt it has because we can always print money to do that. So there is zero probability of default."

Of course, Buffett and Greenspan were nominally right. Across global financial markets, investors with skin in the game view Treasury securities as the safest and most liquid market to park their money. And even if the US’s finances went haywire, the government would still control the printers for the world’s reserve currency.

In theory, this money-printing would cause inflation, but you probably wouldn’t consider that a credit risk per se, which begs the question of why credit-rating agencies now feel the need to weigh in. As the economist Gerald Dwyer put it at the time, US Treasury debt is “nominally risk free, but not really risk free."

Ultimately, it’s not just a question of semantics, but also time horizon. If you print money, inflation rises, and that at first has the effect of increasing nominal GDP. The initial result is a decline in debt as a percentage of GDP (and that, by the way, is what’s happened in the US since 2020). But in the long run, markets demand compensation for persistent inflation, leading to sustained increases in real borrowing costs, which will eventually drive up relative debt loads and become a credit issue.

In 2011, points made about printing money were understandable because inflation was a relic of the past and the long-term downsides seemed (at worst) wildly theoretical. Some people argued inflation might be dead. The idea of inflation playing spoilsport was not part of the US national consciousness. Today, those points would feel tone deaf because the American public has just lived through its worst inflation scare in four decades, and the effects are still lingering. Households, governments and credit-rating companies are thinking more about it.

For its part, Fitch clearly shares the view that inflation is a material concern in this debate. Here’s how the rating company described the relationship between inflation and creditworthiness in a 2021 note (when the US consumer price index was starting to leap higher but the economics community still largely thought inflation would be transitory): “Should inflation prove more persistent than transitory, markets may demand higher yields to compensate for greater uncertainty around inflation outcomes... In this case interest payments on government debt will, all else being equal, rise more rapidly than nominal GDP and the numerator of the debt-to-GDP ratio will rise relative to the denominator, diminishing sovereign creditworthiness."

Overall, investors in the US have mostly received the latest downgrade news with a collective yawn, and I don’t blame them. The downgrade hinged on a series of risks (the debt ceiling, fiscal deficits and elevated government debt) that markets consider old news. There’s also a collective sense that ‘we’ve seen this movie before’ and everything turned out fine back then. In 2011, Treasury securities actually rallied on the day of the downgrade (part of a counter-intuitive ‘flight to quality’ episode globally). And although risk assets plunged at the time, they bounced right back and ended the year significantly stronger.

This time? At the time of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down about 1.2%, and yields on 10-year Treasury notes were up about nine basis points, but some market watchers attributed the sour mood to other factors: a burst of Treasury issuance that boosted supply and a ‘good news is bad news’ labour market report that increased wagers on tighter monetary policy.

All told, it’s hard to get worked up about the near-term implications of the latest downgrade. But it’s telling that one of the most popular defences of America’s creditworthiness has finally lost its rhetorical potency. If anything, that’s a sign that America should stop reaching for flimsy intellectual excuses and face its fiscal challenges head on. ©bloomberg