Inflation may have shaken the US creditworthiness narrative
The Fitch downgrade should push America to face its fiscal reality
When it comes to the US’s creditworthiness, much has been made about politicians’ recent brinkmanship around the debt ceiling and the consequent erosion of “confidence in fiscal management," as Fitch Ratings put it in its downgrade of the US from AAA to AA+. But attention should also be paid to the role of inflation, which has returned after a long hibernation, piercing naive notions of America’s absence of risk.