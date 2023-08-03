Inflation may have shaken the US creditworthiness narrative

The Fitch downgrade was the first since Standard & Poor’s took a similar step in 2011. Back then, thought leaders like Warren Buffett and Alan Greenspan rushed to America’s defence, pointing out the absurdity of US credit risk. “In Omaha, the US is still AAA," Buffett said, citing its ability to print money at will. “In fact, if there were a AAAA rating, I’d give the US that." Greenspan put it this way: “The United States can pay any debt it has because we can always print money to do that. So there is zero probability of default."