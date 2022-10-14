Inflation numbers show tighter monetary policy is no magic wand4 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- The RBI has been on a tightening cycle since May 2022. Policy rates have gone up 190 basis points in less than six months.
Wednesday’s inflation print shows us, once again, just why central banks and governments, the world over, dread inflation. Once inflation takes root, it is almost impossible to root out; not without inflicting enormous suffering, especially on the poor, and entailing growth sacrifice. At 7.41%, year-on-year, India’s consumer price inflation (CPI) for September 2022 is sharply up from seven percent in August 22 and is also well above most estimates.