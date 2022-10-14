Inflation numbers show tighter monetary policy is no magic wand

The latest numbers are noteworthy for another reason. They mark the ninth consecutive month that retail inflation has come in at above the upper end of the RBI’s inflation target of 2-6%. Under the Inflation Targeting (IT) regime, adopted as part of the New Monetary Policy Framework in 2016, failure to keep inflation within the target range for three consecutive quarters requires the RBI to write a letter to the government explaining both the reasons for its failure and the remedial action it proposes to take to get inflation back within the range. Since a part of the blame for today’s high inflation must rest with the RBI and the MPC for its failure to roll back monetary accommodation (rightly extended during Covid) in time, the central bank is in a far-from-enviable position today.