Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Inflation: In RBI’s control at last?
Summary
- The cost of living eased in February, with inflation dipping below 4%. The central bank’s policy pivot last month towards growth-support looks valid. How durable price stability proves, though, is an open question.
Retail inflation in February eased to under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target for the first time in six months, government data released on Wednesday showed. The consumer price index was up only 3.6% from the same month in 2024.
