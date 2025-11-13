Mint Quick Edit | With inflation at a record low, RBI may finally have space to cut rates and boost private investment
India’s economy is showing signs of strength even as inflation has fallen to a record low of 0.25%. With price pressures easing and growth holding firm, the stage may be set for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates and give private investment a much-needed boost.
Policymakers couldn’t have had it better. Economic impulses in India’s economy are exhibiting signs of strength even as inflation has been under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2% lower threshold for three months out of four; government data issued on Wednesday showed it dipped to a record-low of 0.25% from a year earlier in October.