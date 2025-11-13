Hello User
Business News/ Opinion / Views/  Mint Quick Edit | With inflation at a record low, RBI may finally have space to cut rates and boost private investment

Mint Quick Edit | With inflation at a record low, RBI may finally have space to cut rates and boost private investment

Mint Editorial Board

India’s economy is showing signs of strength even as inflation has fallen to a record low of 0.25%. With price pressures easing and growth holding firm, the stage may be set for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates and give private investment a much-needed boost.

Food prices are falling amid plentiful rainfall, which has also helped cool broader inflation.
Gift this article

Policymakers couldn’t have had it better. Economic impulses in India’s economy are exhibiting signs of strength even as inflation has been under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2% lower threshold for three months out of four; government data issued on Wednesday showed it dipped to a record-low of 0.25% from a year earlier in October.

Though such low inflation can be suggestive of weak demand, that isn’t the case right now. This dip is driven, in part, by a high statistical base. As this normalizes, inflation will rebound, although it is still seen staying at comfortable levels.

That strengthens the case for RBI to lower interest rates when it next reviews them in December. To its comfort, food prices are falling amid plentiful rainfall, which has also helped cool broader inflation.

Meanwhile, the economy is growing healthily, but the overhang of uncertainty due to America’s tariffs has got economies worldwide preparing for any shock. In India, private investment is still a worry despite signs of pick-up.

The government has lowered taxes to stimulate consumption. Expectations will now grow for RBI to join hands by cutting borrowing costs further and encourage investments.

