Given the dark shadow cast over India’s economic prospects by inflation, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) estimation of relief should count as bright news. In October, the reading based on our benchmark consumer price index is likely to have dropped below 7%, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who said this on Saturday at the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Though still elevated, a dip from earlier levels would suggest our central bank’s hope of getting a handle on the problem by next fiscal year won’t prove forlorn. Across the world, and especially in the US, rising prices are turning out harder to tame than central banks had expected. RBI has a wide target band of 2-6% inflation, one that Das said needs no tweaking, which makes its job less difficult. Yet, it would be impressive if it regains control of this vital measure after three successive quarters of failure. But then, that is yet to happen. Policymakers in New Delhi could do their bit by reducing the fiscal dominance that gets in the way of RBI’s monetary efforts. Overall, both RBI and the Centre should issue more than mere words of assurance on their commitment to price stability. Let’s see it happen.