Inflation targeting: What works can still be tweaked to do better
The framework used by RBI that will be up for review next year doesn’t need any major change. Even so, better data on wages and costs, an updated price forecasting model and a tighter fiscal rein could improve it.
Inflation targeting has served India well over the past nine years. Among several pieces of supporting evidence are two that I usually prefer. One, Indian inflation was much higher than global inflation, and even inflation in comparable Asian countries, before India switched to inflation targeting. That gap has now narrowed.