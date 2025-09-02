Inflation targeting: What works can still be tweaked to do better

India’s central bank posted a discussion paper on its website on 21 August calling for responses to four questions that need to be examined before the monetary policy framework is reviewed once again in March 2026. Should the preferred inflation target be in terms of headline or core inflation? Is the current inflation target at 4% optimal for a country such as India? Should the tolerance band on both sides of the inflation target be increased, decreased or done away with? Or should a point target be done away with in favour of only an inflation range?