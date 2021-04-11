Inflation targeting is no miracle cure but it’s the best available

RBI’s forecasts released in the public domain appear to be based on a technical assumption of an unchanged repo rate during their duration. For example, in its latest monetary report, RBI forecasts CPI inflation during January-March 2023 at 4.7%. This would be based on the assumption of today’s repo rate. Had RBI cut the repo rate this month, then its likely transmission into higher actual inflation two years ahead is not inbuilt in the current forecast. If the monetary policy action turns out to be effective, then actual ex-post inflation would tend to be higher than the forecast today. The same would hold in the reverse case. Comparing inflation forecasts and actuals when the former does not account for the impact of policy rate changes is not appropriate.

