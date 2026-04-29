India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has now been in operation for a decade. The retail inflation target of 4% (with 2 percentage points leeway on either side), originally given to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016, was retained in 2021 after the first five-year review and has now been extended through 2031. As India completes 10 years of FIT, what has RBI achieved under this framework and what gaps remain?
Ten years of inflation targeting: RBI’s monetary policy framework has worked could still be improved
SummaryIndia's flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime, adopted in 2016, has served the country well. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a better handle on inflation and enjoys greater credibility. A good framework, however, could be made better. Here’s what can be done.
India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has now been in operation for a decade. The retail inflation target of 4% (with 2 percentage points leeway on either side), originally given to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016, was retained in 2021 after the first five-year review and has now been extended through 2031. As India completes 10 years of FIT, what has RBI achieved under this framework and what gaps remain?
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