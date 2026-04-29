Ten years of inflation targeting: RBI’s monetary policy framework has worked could still be improved

India’s flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has now been in operation for a decade. The retail inflation target of 4% (with 2 percentage points leeway on either side), originally given to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016, was retained in 2021 after the first five-year review and has now been extended through 2031. As India completes 10 years of FIT, what has RBI achieved under this framework and what gaps remain?