Inflation: Will 1970s history repeat itself?

Start by considering how far the U.S. would have to go to get there. The CPI has risen by an average 2.2% during the last three calendar years. One measure of market expectations of inflation — the difference in yields between Treasury bonds that are indexed for inflation and those that are not — puts it at lower than 3%, on average, for the next five years, and for the five after that. Those are numbers that would have been considered blissfully low even in the late 1980s, after the Federal Reserve had ended the Great Inflation.