Inflation would feel bad even if it’s redefined to be less harsh
Summary
- Elevated prices that are no longer rising fast are often seen as ‘inflation’. The US shouldn’t need to argue about standard economic metrics. Maybe it’s time to talk of the non-economic reasons for gloom in the US.
The people who experience the US economy disagree with the people who measure it, and the most likely reason is inflation: Most Americans still see it as a major problem, while economists don’t. But this debate recently veered from economics to semantics. Has the common definition of ‘inflation’ changed, and do economists just need to accept it?