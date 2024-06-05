Inflation would feel bad even if it’s redefined to be less harsh

Last fall, 72% of respondents said they were financially “doing okay" or “living comfortably." That’s relatively close to pre-pandemic levels. However, when asked about their local economy, only 42% said it was “good" or “excellent." And then, when asked about the national economy, there was a big divergence: Only 22% said it was “good" or “excellent." That’s a 50-percentage-point gap—among the same people. Moreover, the gap widened in 2020 and has been relatively stable since.