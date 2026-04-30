That Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has a network of 300,000 ‘influencers’ at work for its marketing department, as declared in April by Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez, has quickly become a PowerPoint talisman.
Resist influence: Think twice being adopting the HUL influencer playbook for online market outreach
SummaryWhile a network of 300,000 influencers may work for HUL, it’s worth asking if others can copy that model without going wrong. India’s influencer market is large but fraught with opaque pricing, patchy disclosures and doubts over audience authenticity and the actual impact on sales.
That Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has a network of 300,000 ‘influencers’ at work for its marketing department, as declared in April by Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez, has quickly become a PowerPoint talisman.
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