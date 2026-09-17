Are we witnessing the death of exclusivity? There's an economic price to pay for that

They say you can tell a lot about a person by what appears on their social media feed. I am not sure what that says about me, since I see a lot of videos of wealthy, forlorn women explaining why they regret buying their Birkin handbags.
The problem isn’t that the bags are too heavy or the wrong colour, or that their owners now can’t afford rent. No, what these women regret about their $10,000-plus purchase is that people they find distasteful are posting videos about their own Birkins. And once influencers have Birkins, by definition, Birkins are no longer exclusive. And if they don’t signal exclusivity, what’s the point?