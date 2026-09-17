Are we witnessing the death of exclusivity? There's an economic price to pay for that

For one, people listen to influencers because they trust their opinion. But often they are paid or given what they are shilling. What’s more, this process is even more fraught with exclusive goods and services. Influencers thrive on influence (hence the name), so they need to attract very large audiences. But part of the appeal of a Birkin or a ticket to the US Open is that it is something that not everyone can afford. As branding becomes more democratic, it changes the nature of luxury goods and experiences.