Are we witnessing the death of exclusivity? There's an economic price to pay for that

They say you can tell a lot about a person by what appears on their social media feed. I am not sure what that says about me, since I see a lot of videos of wealthy, forlorn women explaining why they regret buying their Birkin handbags.
They say you can tell a lot about a person by what appears on their social media feed. I am not sure what that says about me, since I see a lot of videos of wealthy, forlorn women explaining why they regret buying their Birkin handbags.
The problem isn’t that the bags are too heavy or the wrong colour, or that their owners now can’t afford rent. No, what these women regret about their $10,000-plus purchase is that people they find distasteful are posting videos about their own Birkins. And once influencers have Birkins, by definition, Birkins are no longer exclusive. And if they don’t signal exclusivity, what’s the point?
The problem isn’t that the bags are too heavy or the wrong colour, or that their owners now can’t afford rent. No, what these women regret about their $10,000-plus purchase is that people they find distasteful are posting videos about their own Birkins. And once influencers have Birkins, by definition, Birkins are no longer exclusive. And if they don’t signal exclusivity, what’s the point?
Birkins are not the only luxury item influencers are ruining (metaphorically, anyway). They are also making the US Open, once a civilized affair, less pleasant. Influencers bring their ring lights, make a lot of noise, have little interest in the match, and are even distracting players. To be fair, many of them—about 100—were invited by tournament officials.
Influencer culture poses challenges to brands and products that are supposed to be exclusive. Markers of status have been jumbled, and there is a new hierarchy. The traditional channels of influence—magazines or network TV—don’t have the reach they once did. Gone are the days when high-powered PR people could promote brands or events simply by speaking directly to the elite.
Nowadays, brands target people directly on their phones. This requires getting everyone excited about the same goods through carefully targeted marketing—or getting influencers to talk about a product and make it look appealing. It is a mess of incentives all around.
For one, people listen to influencers because they trust their opinion. But often they are paid or given what they are shilling. What’s more, this process is even more fraught with exclusive goods and services. Influencers thrive on influence (hence the name), so they need to attract very large audiences. But part of the appeal of a Birkin or a ticket to the US Open is that it is something that not everyone can afford. As branding becomes more democratic, it changes the nature of luxury goods and experiences.
To some extent, this is by design. The US Open sells more tickets than it used to, including grounds passes—but at a higher price. As a result, the event has become more crowded. The US Tennis Association wants and needs more mass-market appeal. The influencers are a symptom rather than the cause of the problem; they were invited for a reason. Wimbledon made a different choice.
The number of Birkins, by contrast, is limited by its marketer Hermès; they are not sold to strangers off the street. But there is a secondary market in which anyone who can pay can participate. Sellers there have an interest in reaching lots of people and convincing them they should pay up to three times the already-high retail price. Hermès may not be directly complicit in this arrangement, but it does benefit. The secondary market drives demand and has contributed to a 44% increase in bag prices in the primary market over the last 10 years.
Granted, there is a limited market for people who will pay this much for a handbag. But the point of exclusivity—whether at a tennis tournament or with a handbag—is that it’s not just about money. It is mostly a status game, and at this level what matters is excluding people most similar to you. If everyone has a Birkin or a box at the Open, what kind of status does it confer?
The upshot is a luxury market where everything is simultaneously available, unaffordable and somehow still in high demand. No one is happy.
And before you say it, allow me: No, this is not the biggest economic problem facing America. There was nothing efficient or welfare-enhancing about exclusivity. If the reason you want a handbag that costs as much as a used car is so no one else can have it, maybe you should be spending that money on therapy instead.
Gatekeeping at the US Open is more understandable, because large crowds make the experience less pleasant. Even then, there are bigger tragedies than tennis tournaments crowded with people taking photos of their cocktails.
At the same time, it is important to acknowledge that influencer culture, especially the way it changes consumption habits, directs lots of economic activity.
On one hand, what we see on our phones is unique to us. On the other, we all somehow want the same inaccessible things. The result is either higher prices or bigger crowds—or both. This does not seem sustainable. Technology is upending the old equilibrium of the American economy and that’s likely to have serious consequences beyond a Birkin. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering economics.