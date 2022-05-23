On Parekh’s watch, Infosys has managed to clock a compounded quarterly growth of 2.63%, the highest among the big boys in the sector (Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has reported a compounded growth of 2.03% under CEO Rajesh Gopinathan in the last five years). But even more impressively, Parekh’s most significant contribution is that he has improved the company’s client mining or ability to get more business from its current set of Fortune 500 clients: The number of customers, each of which brings more than $100 million every year, has almost doubled from 20 at the end of December 2017 to 38 now.