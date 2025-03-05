Infotech dividend: Going digital could boost India’s labour productivity
Summary
- India is faring rather well on its adoption of digital technology in global comparison. This could spell productivity gains and also better-balanced development—if we fix regional skews.
One of the most famous quips about India that has long held good is British economist Joan Robinson’s “Whatever you can rightly say about India, the opposite is also true." A telling example is the contrast between our high position in the world’s GDP league table, where we rank third in terms of purchasing power parity, and our abysmal 119th spot when it comes to per capita income.