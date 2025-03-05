Infotech dividend: Going digital could boost India’s labour productivity

In December 2022, India’s labour productivity actually declined a bit, year-on-year. Our experience seems to bear an uncanny parallel with a slowdown in productivity growth seen in the US during the 1970s and 1980s, despite infotech advances. It was called the ‘Solow Paradox,’ based on Robert Solow’s remark, “You can see the computer age everywhere but in the productivity statistics." All this changed in the 1990s, when the US saw productivity soar, with its gains attributed to the lagged effect of infotech.