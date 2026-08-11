All infrastructure isn’t made of concrete: natural formations are part of India’s climate defence

India is spending more than ₹11 trillion a year by way of public capital expenditure, putting infrastructure at the centre of its growth strategy. Yet, some of what protects those investments is not counted as infrastructure at all—mangroves, wetlands and urban forests.
This is a costly blind spot. Mangroves can weaken storm surges before they reach a port. Wetlands can hold excess rainwater before it floods. Urban forests can lower heat and absorb stormwater. They cannot replace drains, seawalls or other engineered assets, but they can reduce the pressure on them, lower damage and make them resilient.