Inimitable thespian

Once known as Yusuf Khan, he made his debut as Dilip Kumar in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, before freedom, but reached a career zenith much later, with Naya Daur, a 1957 movie that had a horse-cart racing a motor car in a rural setting

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dilip Kumar (1922-2021), who died on Wednesday, was an actor many in the Hindi film industry credit with having taught them the word ‘thespian’. Not literally, but for want of a more accurate biographical tag. Once known as Yusuf Khan, he made his debut as Dilip Kumar in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, before freedom, but reached a career zenith much later, with Naya Daur, a 1957 movie that had a horse-cart racing a motor car in a rural setting. It was about the dilemmas posed by free India’s pursuit of modernity and industrialization. His box-office grip, though, must be credited to his versatility, as evident in the wide spectrum of roles he played.

Dilip Kumar (1922-2021), who died on Wednesday, was an actor many in the Hindi film industry credit with having taught them the word ‘thespian’. Not literally, but for want of a more accurate biographical tag. Once known as Yusuf Khan, he made his debut as Dilip Kumar in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, before freedom, but reached a career zenith much later, with Naya Daur, a 1957 movie that had a horse-cart racing a motor car in a rural setting. It was about the dilemmas posed by free India’s pursuit of modernity and industrialization. His box-office grip, though, must be credited to his versatility, as evident in the wide spectrum of roles he played.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}