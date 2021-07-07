Inimitable thespian

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Once known as Yusuf Khan, he made his debut as Dilip Kumar in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, before freedom, but reached a career zenith much later, with Naya Daur, a 1957 movie that had a horse-cart racing a motor car in a rural setting
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021), who died on Wednesday, was an actor many in the Hindi film industry credit with having taught them the word ‘thespian’. Not literally, but for want of a more accurate biographical tag. Once known as Yusuf Khan, he made his debut as Dilip Kumar in 1944 with Jwar Bhata, before freedom, but reached a career zenith much later, with Naya Daur, a 1957 movie that had a horse-cart racing a motor car in a rural setting. It was about the dilemmas posed by free India’s pursuit of modernity and industrialization. His box-office grip, though, must be credited to his versatility, as evident in the wide spectrum of roles he played.
Our cinema took a global turn with the opening of a closed economy in the early 1990s. Screens now had a sports car in a romantic race of pulses against the Swiss Alps, and Dilip Kumar had a fan-turned-star in Shah Rukh Khan, who, unlike our famed thespian of post-Partition times, apparently saw no need for a ‘more marketable’ screen name. Liberalization had heralded another new era. Today, as filmmakers face the prospect of stricter censorship than ever, might yet another celluloid shift be upon us?
