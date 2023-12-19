Innovation at the intersections: Always pose the right questions
Summary
- Creativity at the confluence of disciplines can be achieved by every business aiming to be innovative. Often, it’s a combination of asking the right questions, drawing parallels and engaging the right team.
What do Steve Jobs and Leonardo da Vinci have in common? Both found inspiration at unnatural intersections. Da Vinci, the quintessential Renaissance man, seamlessly blended art, science and technology to develop a body of work ranging from the iconic Mona Lisa to anatomical sketches and early designs of helicopters. In a similar vein, Jobs’ passion for calligraphy, nurtured during his time at Reed College, influenced Apple’s typographic design. His commitment to integrating art and design with technology led to the creation of products that were not only technologically advanced, but also aesthetically pleasing. In a world where art meets technology, the legacy of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs stands as a testament to the power of intersectional innovation. It’s a realm where creativity is not confined to silos, but flourishes at the convergence of diverse disciplines.