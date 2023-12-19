Innovation at the intersections: Always pose the right questions

What do Steve Jobs and Leonardo da Vinci have in common? Both found inspiration at unnatural intersections. Da Vinci, the quintessential Renaissance man, seamlessly blended art, science and technology to develop a body of work ranging from the iconic Mona Lisa to anatomical sketches and early designs of helicopters. In a similar vein, Jobs’ passion for calligraphy, nurtured during his time at Reed College, influenced Apple’s typographic design. His commitment to integrating art and design with technology led to the creation of products that were not only technologically advanced, but also aesthetically pleasing. In a world where art meets technology, the legacy of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs stands as a testament to the power of intersectional innovation. It’s a realm where creativity is not confined to silos, but flourishes at the convergence of diverse disciplines.

Are these isolated examples or does this happen more frequently? What can be done to make it more prevalent?

There are numerous examples in recent times that exemplify how the blurring of conventional boundaries drive innovation and growth. Let’s take fashion or apparel. Globally, the emergence of ‘athleisure’ as an entire new segment exemplifies a blend of comfort and style. It’s a response to a lifestyle that values both functionality and aesthetics: comfort, convenience and style. Closer home in India, the synthesis of traditional churidars with modern leggings created a new category; it is a form of cultural fusion that adapts heritage to contemporary fashion sensibilities. Earlier in the apparel value chain, the combination of denim with Lycra had transformed everyday wear, combining durability with comfort.

In the food and beverages market, a synthesis of cuisines and tastes has been happening steadily, leading to a rise of fusion restaurants across the world. In India, Kurkure and Mad Angles brought this to life in the snacks segment; it’s a confluence of Indian tastes in different formats. Similarly, Saffola Masala Oats brought together Indian taste flavours with the wellness of oats to create a new category that led to market expansion.

The evolution of smartphones from mere communication tools to multifunctional devices epitomizes inter- sectional innovation. These gadgets incorporate the features of computers, cameras and personal assistants, reflecting the seamless integration of diverse technologies. This evolution has not only changed how we communicate, but also how we navigate our daily lives (in many cases literally!)

There are numerous other examples of growth and innovation at the intersections across different industries and sectors, from wearables and personal care products to appliances, financial services and building materials, with two common underlying drivers.

Breaking consumer compromises: This has led the way in many sectors. Players across the financial sector now try to understand the end-to-end consumer journey to satisfy needs better. Banks have attempted to differentiate their offerings on the basis of personalized propositions, quicker response times and high (or low) touch (self) service, rather than just interest rates. Consumer durable companies have tried to grasp how users interact with their refrigerators or washing machines and design products with their convenience in mind. One of the biggest changes in this consumer- first approach has been the realization that today consumers demand and, not or. They want taste and nutrition, comfort and style, etc.

Interdisciplinary interactions: Innovation has always flourished at the intersections of disciplines. While there is an appreciation of specialization, organizations are increasingly trying to ensure collaborations between different disciplines in research and development. Creating a new fabric may take expertise in textile engineering, nano-technology and bio-chemistry, while a new auto engine may need material science, engineering and software talent.

In a recent book, Exprovement, Hersh Haladker and Raghunath Mashelkar draw parallels between pizza boxes and cancer detection, a toy Skwish and Nasa landing modules and 13 other seemingly unrelated stories to synthesize learnings on how exponential improvement can be achieved. They believe this is a combination of asking the right questions, drawing parallels and engaging the right team.

We believe the following are the right questions to ask as one embarks on a journey of intersectional innovation:

What business or category are we really in? In the potato chips category, say, or salty snacks, or in the munching something to pass time category, or in the in-between meals category?

What consumer needs are we trying to meet? Taste, nutrition, convenience, affordability... some or all of these?

Who can help find a solution? The marketing team, R&D function, sales or all of these and external resources too?

What are the parallels? Within India, in global markets, in adjacent categories within food, or in an unrelated area?

What boundaries to apply in the hunt of solutions? Profitability, time periods, investment limits, or nothing initially?

Who is responsible for driving this? The answer to this is clear. Innovation at the intersections is the leader’s job.