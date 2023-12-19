Innovation at the intersections: Always pose the right questions

Breaking consumer compromises: This has led the way in many sectors. Players across the financial sector now try to understand the end-to-end consumer journey to satisfy needs better. Banks have attempted to differentiate their offerings on the basis of personalized propositions, quicker response times and high (or low) touch (self) service, rather than just interest rates. Consumer durable companies have tried to grasp how users interact with their refrigerators or washing machines and design products with their convenience in mind. One of the biggest changes in this consumer- first approach has been the realization that today consumers demand and, not or. They want taste and nutrition, comfort and style, etc.

