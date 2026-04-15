Vikram Sarabhai, when pressed on why a poor country should spend on space research, offered an elegant rebuttal. He said that we are not in competition with economically advanced nations. We are endeavouring to apply the most advanced technologies to the real problems of humankind.
Here’s how fiscal prudence could foster India’s emergence as an innovation-driven economy
SummaryA study of data reveals that heavy public debt can act as a drag on research and development (R&D) in an economy. To foster innovation, we should keep fiscal deficits across India modest enough to keep capital costs in check. It could brighten our economic prospects.
Vikram Sarabhai, when pressed on why a poor country should spend on space research, offered an elegant rebuttal. He said that we are not in competition with economically advanced nations. We are endeavouring to apply the most advanced technologies to the real problems of humankind.
About the Author
Aditya Sinha is an economist and public policy professional, and a Mint contributor writing regularly for the publication since 2020. His work spans Centre-state relations, fiscal federalism, technology policy, and research and development policy in India.<br><br>He previously served as Officer on Special Duty (Research) at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, where he contributed to a wide range of high-impact policy initiatives. These included work on fiscal responsibility reforms, school education, industrial policy through the production-linked incentive scheme, judicial reforms, drone regulation, labour law reforms, India's RTAs, bilateral investment treaties, and India's R&D ecosystem among others. He also contributed to the committee on Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework, and worked on strengthening India's statistical system and early childhood development programmes.<br><br>His peer-reviewed research has appeared in several journals, including the Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy.<br><br>An alumnus of the London School of Economics and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, he brings rigorous academic grounding to his commentary on India's economic and policy ecosystem.
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