Here’s how fiscal prudence could foster India’s emergence as an innovation-driven economy

Aditya Sinha is an economist and public policy professional, and a Mint contributor writing regularlRead more

y for the publication since 2020. His work spans Centre-state relations, fiscal federalism, technology policy, and research and development policy in India.<br><br>He previously served as Officer on Special Duty (Research) at the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, where he contributed to a wide range of high-impact policy initiatives. These included work on fiscal responsibility reforms, school education, industrial policy through the production-linked incentive scheme, judicial reforms, drone regulation, labour law reforms, India's RTAs, bilateral investment treaties, and India's R&D ecosystem among others. He also contributed to the committee on Infrastructure Classification and Financing Framework, and worked on strengthening India's statistical system and early childhood development programmes.<br><br>His peer-reviewed research has appeared in several journals, including the Journal of the Asia Pacific Economy.<br><br>An alumnus of the London School of Economics and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, he brings rigorous academic grounding to his commentary on India's economic and policy ecosystem.

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