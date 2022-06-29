Innovations can plug the growth capital gap of MSMEs4 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 10:21 PM IST
Crowdfunding could make up for a severe deficiency of bank credit suffered by small businesses
India has over 7.9 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as of 27 March 2022, as reported by the MSME Ministry. They face a financing gap which could prove to be their Achilles heel. The sector is heterogeneous, with most MSMEs (over 7.5 million) being micro-enterprises, about 350,000 being small enterprises, and 35,773 being medium businesses. The UK Sinha Committee report (bit.ly/3A8N9UP) of 2019 had placed the overall credit gap in the MSME sector at $20-25 trillion.