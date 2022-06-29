Innovations can plug the growth capital gap of MSMEs

In both, surplus and deficit MSMEs can participate, borrowing and lending money among one another directly by means of unsecured personal loans without a financial intermediary. Medium-sized enterprises with surplus funds may lend to small and micro enterprises and startups. Platforms for such activities may be provided by advocacy and interest groups. The successful use of such novel financing mechanisms would, however, rest on such platforms preparing both lenders and borrowers for the modalities involved in non-collateral-based finance. Borrowers, in particular, would need to be provided additional advisory and mentoring support, including for branding, marketing and general capability building, besides networking opportunities, which could increase the credibility of their borrowing needs. These platforms would also need to educate lenders on the impact of such crowdfunding mechanisms on the entire ecosystem. There may even be non-monetary motivations for lenders and investors to get into the act. At the same time, the quantum of funds committed to many small ventures may allow them to spread their risks cost-effectively.