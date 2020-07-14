Innovative financing will be key to restoring public transport

In the coming months, as we step out of the lockdown, our focus will be on rebuilding livelihoods through an economic revival. Restoring and reinventing public transport, while also paying attention to physical distancing and other hygiene protocols, will be fundamental. Securing safe public transport can ensure that workers efficiently access workplaces, students reach educational institutes, customers their stores, and service providers their clients. Only then can economic activities resume, allowing people to stave-off poverty and joblessness.