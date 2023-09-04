In-person teaching has value if it’s led by values2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 10:24 PM IST
The bigotry of teachers in recent news has revived a debate over in-person classes versus online modules. As education goes hybrid, expect the premium on human values to go up
Days after a teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar was caught on camera urging her students to hit their Muslim classmate, a teacher in Karnataka’s Shivamogga asked two Muslim students to “go to Pakistan." In the former case, the child had forgotten tables of multiplication, apparently, but the authority figure in class thought it fit to bring up his nominal faith. In the latter, the country named left no doubt over the sentiment of rejection behind the words. Together, both tell us how casually bigotry has invaded our classrooms. For decades, these were idealized as bastions of compassion. They served as upholders of diversity, equity and inclusion much before India Inc set itself ‘DEI’ goals. Inculcating values of openness was part of any teacher’s job. Today’s teachers retain similar levels of influence—and power—over children. But, as social beings drawn from the same society as everyone else, some of them have begun to air prejudices just as people do in relatively crass settings, like streets and studios. As much as we must worry about what kids are being exposed to in a normative context, it should also prompt us to explore how best to place education beyond the sway of bigots.