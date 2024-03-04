Insect repellent in an incense stick has analysts bullish on this FMCG stock
Summary
- Aggressive growth strategy, including acquisitions, market expansion, and innovation, and the successful integration and cost optimization efforts post-acquisition of Raymond's consumer care business also bode well for the GCPL stock
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) have risen about 9% in the last one month, and though they trade at 54 times price-to-earnings (PE) ratio based on FY25 estimates, Motilal Oswal believes it has steam left. The brokerage has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target of ₹1,500 apiece. That’s an upside of 18% from its previous close of ₹1,267.45.