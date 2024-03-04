Insect repellent in an incense stick has analysts bullish on this FMCG stock

GCPL is working on improving fundamentals in its overseas businesses, too. The company has revamped its distribution in Indonesia and Nigeria, while working to trim its channel inventory. In Indonesia, the company has relaunched an access pack of the hero brand HIT aerosol. In Nigeria, the business went through some upheaval with the government there devaluing the currency and allowing it to float freely. The company raised product prices in Nigeria to protect its profitability and it now expects to grow its market share in the long term.