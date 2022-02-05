Inside Spotify’s Joe Rogan crisis

At a town-hall-style meeting Wednesday, Spotify executives reiterated to employees that the company acts as a platform that distributes Mr. Rogan’s show rather than a producer or publisher, according to a transcript of the meeting. Mr. Ek said in the meeting that some employees feel hurt by the content and said it was important for them to understand why the company struck a deal with Mr. Rogan—and how effective it has been for Spotify’s growth.