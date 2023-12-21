Insistence on empathy holds the key to a society bonded by trust

Awinter bloom of mauve wildflowers is not there in my childhood memories. On one of those very paths, she strode ahead, leading me. The dog pranced around, with the full river on the right and the dazzling brush on the left bordering the dense tree-line. She saw him from a distance, swimming in that nippy morning, and began screaming as her pace increased, “Kyaa kar raha hai, Amma ke paas jaa. Jaa, jaa, nahin toh peetoongi" (what are you doing, go to mother, else I will give you a hiding). He dived and disappeared to surface near the point we had reached on the path, laughing. We strode on, her anger bubbling. “School jaanaa hai, dus baje, aur Amma ka itna kaam hai" (we must go to school at ten, and there is so much work we have to do for mother).