Do creditor committees in insolvency cases need an oversight body?
Summary
- India’s record of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) reveals the need for a way to ensure more equitable resolutions. Speed is crucial too. Here’s a new rule we should adopt.
India’s ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) is considering the establishment of an oversight body to monitor the functioning of Committees of Creditors (CoC) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). This follows a code of conduct for CoC operations implemented in August 2024, prompted by the Delhi high court’s call for improved accountability.