Do creditor committees in insolvency cases need an oversight body?

We proposed a more practical solution in a paper published in the Global Finance Journal, the adoption of a ‘Quasi-Absolute Priority Rule’ (Quasi-APR). This norm could set a minimum payout threshold for OCs, preventing small vendors from being wiped out—an outcome that risks ripple effects of distress throughout the economy. Under the Quasi-APR, the liquidation value of secured assets is used first to repay secured creditors. Their residual claims are then treated on par with those of unsecured creditors, including OCs. The proceeds that remain are divided proportionally based on residual claims.